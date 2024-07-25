‘Dozens of women, girls sexually assaulted in Mandi Bahauddin in July’

More than 40 separate cases of abduction and sexual violence against women were reported in Punjab’s Mandi Bahauddin district in July.

According to 46 first information reports (FIR), the incidents occurred from July 1 to July 24.

The various cases were registered under Pakistan Penal Code Sections 376 (rape), 376iii (rape of a minor), 365B (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel for marriage etc.), 496-A (enticing or taking away or detaining with criminal intent a woman), 114 (abettor present when offence is committed) and/or 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or a shorter term).

According to the FIRs, seven cases were registered under Section 376iii, four cases were registered under Section 376, 13 cases were registered under Section 365B and 21 cases were registered under Section 496-A.

Two cases were registered under Section 511 while one was registered under Section 114. The FIRs revealed details regarding abduction, sexual assault, and physical abuse of young girls and adolescents by various means and pretexts. The ages of the affected women and adolescents ranged from 10 to 28 years with the majority being underage girls between the ages of 10 and 18.

Most incidents occurred within the jurisdiction of Police Circle Saddar Mandi Bahauddin while other incidents occurred in Police Circle Phalia and Circle Malakwal. The cases of all these various incidents were registered at the police stations of Saddar, Civil Line, Kuthiala Sheikhan, Gojra, Miana Gondal, Pahrianwali, Phalia, and others. About 150 known and unknown suspects were named in the FIRs registered at these police stations. Despite the presence of strict anti-rape laws in the country, which could result in the death penalty or imprisonment lasting from ten to twenty-five years, incidents of sexual assault continue across the country.