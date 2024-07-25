PDMA launches early flood warning system for public safety

Director Provincial Disaster Management Authority Punjab Hameed Ullah Malik Thursday while expressing satisfaction towards bolstering public safety during flood said that PDMA has launched a cutting-edge flood early warning system, enabling timely alerts and evacuations.

Talking to PTV news channel, he said that the innovative system has already begun yielding positive results, thanks to a participatory approach that empowers communities to take ownership of disaster response efforts. ‘By harnessing the power of technology and community engagement, we are revolutionizing flood management and saving lives,’ he remarked. The Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has also issued a flood warning for the different mountainous areas of DG Khan division and low lying areas of Punjab.

“Populations living near these areas are also asked to moved to safer locations”, he added. Replying a question, he disclosed that a joint monitoring system is being updated and synchronized with all relevant departments to effectively address the flood damages. This collaborative effort aims to enhance the response and mitigation measures, ensuring a swift and coordinated approach to minimize the impact of flooding, he added.

By streamlining communication and data sharing among various agencies, the updated system will facilitate real-time monitoring, prompt decision-making, and efficient resource allocation, ultimately reducing the devastating effects of flood waters on affected communities, he mentioned. To another question, the director of (PDMA) issued a fervent appeal to citizens to play a responsible role in mitigating flood risks by adopting good waste management practices.

He urged everyone to dispose of garbage in designated bins rather than throwing it outdoors, which can clog roads and sewage systems during heavy rainfall, exacerbating flood damage. By taking this simple yet crucial step, individuals can significantly contribute to preventing water-logging, reducing the risk of flash flooding, and minimizing the overall impact of floods on their communities, he added. The PDMA director emphasized that collective responsibility and proactive measures are essential in building resilience against natural disasters.