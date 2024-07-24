What’s in a Name?

In recent years, Pakistan has seen a surge in digital terrorism employed by political mafias, causing significant damage to the minds of the nation’s youth. This dangerous trend has raised serious concerns among the public and the military, as efforts are being made to combat this menace that threatens to create a void between the two entities. Entities like PTI took a strong offence to the analogy drawn by the DG ISPR during a recent press conference when he advised the nation to open its eyes to those who are busy intensifying the divide lines between the people and the state. Maligning state institutions, spreading disinformation against a crucially-needed military offensive and making those who stand in the line of fire every day culprits in the wave of militancy are just some of their tactics that reek of an anti-state narrative.

Digital terrorism, a form of cyber warfare, has become a powerful tool for political mafias in Pakistan. Through social media platforms, fake news, misinformation, and propaganda, these groups aim to manipulate public opinion, incite violence, and spread chaos. They take advantage of the widespread use of technology among the youth to target vulnerable minds and indoctrinate them with radical ideologies.

Have we forgotten how the youth of Pakistan, the future of the nation, has perpetually been the primary target of digital terrorism?

Sadly, it would have been a good idea for the likes of Omar Ayub to first introspect the affairs of his own party before asking others to mince their words. Have we forgotten how the youth of Pakistan, the future of the nation, has perpetually been the primary target of digital terrorism? With easy access to smartphones and social media, they are constantly bombarded with false narratives and extremist propaganda. This exposure has directly led to radicalization, intolerance, and a distorted view of reality, ultimately jeopardizing their mental health and well-being.

Political mafias in Pakistan have been using digital terrorism as a weapon to further their own agendas and gain power. Who needs RAW agents to propagate their country’s vision when we have functional, sovereign units deployed on our own soil, mothered by this very soil, tirelessly working to uproot this country and everything it stands for?

Many would remind me here that there has been irrefutable evidence of foreign funding and links of PTI to notorious entities but let’s leave that debate for another day. In the words of William Shakespeare, “What’s in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell just as sweet.” Further building on his powerful lines, “That which we call an enemy by any other identity would prove to be just as dangerous.”

By spreading disinformation and manipulating online discourse, these players seek to undermine the trust between the public and the military, creating a sense of distrust and discord in society. This divisive tactic not only weakens the fabric of the nation but also poses a threat to national security.

The rise of digital terrorism in Pakistan calls for urgent action to safeguard the minds of the youth and protect the integrity of the nation. The government, in collaboration with the military and civil society, must take decisive steps to counter the spread of fake news, misinformation, and extremist ideologies online. The armed forces have very clearly noted how the government needs to take charge here. Public awareness campaigns, digital literacy programs, and strict regulations are essential to curb the influence of political mafias and ensure the safety of the youth.

First they came for the youth, and we did not speak out-

Because what could a few roudy boys do to us

Then they came for the economy, and we did not speak out-

Because how bad could the finances get

Then they came for the state institutions, and we did not speak out-

Because we do not wear uniform

In the end, when they will come for me

There will be no one left

To speak out for me.

The writer is a freelance columnist.