International Solar Pakistan exhibition to be held in Multan

Fakt Exhibitions Pakistan’s leading exhibitions organizing company will be organizing SOLAR PAKISTAN – Country’s biggest and only dedicated solar energy exhibition from 26th to 28th July 2024 at The Arena DHA, Multan. This premier event will showcase innovative solar energy solutions and advancements, bringing together 50 top-notch companies from 5 countries to foster collaboration and promote solar energy practices.

The Exhibition is poised to transform Pakistan’s energy sector by highlighting the critical role of solar energy in driving the nation’s economic and environmental progress. The three-day exhibition will feature cutting-edge display of the latest technologies.

“SOLAR PAKISTAN Exhibition serves as a beacon of hope for our nation’s energy landscape. The exhibition has played a pivotal role in advancing the solar energy sector. With a steadfast commitment to innovation and collaboration, this event embodies our collective efforts in tackling critical environmental changes such as climate change and pollution.” remarked Mr. Saleem Khan Tanoli, CEO Fakt Exhibitions (Pvt.) Ltd.

A large number of trade visitors, including industry professionals, policymakers, and enthusiasts, are expected to participate, underscoring the growing interest and opportunities in solar energy sector.

As Pakistan grapples with the challenges of energy security and climate change, the adoption of alternative energy sources such as solar power is crucial. SOLAR PAKISTAN Exhibition will play a pivotal role in accelerating the shift towards solar energy, contributing significantly to the country’s economic growth, and reducing reliance on fossil fuels. SOLAR PAKISTAN 2024 underlines the nation’s commitment to harnessing clean energy for a brighter, and more sustainable tomorrow.