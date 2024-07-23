Taiwan’s annual war games cut back by incoming Typhoon Gaemi

Taiwan cancelled some drills in its annual war games as Typhoon Gaemi barrelled towards the island on Tuesday, expected to bring heavy rains and strong winds when it makes landfall later this week. The Han Kuang exercises, which started Monday, are held every year across Taiwan to train its armed forces as China ramps up military pressure on the democratic island, which Beijing claims as part of its own territory. But Gaemi — currently categorised as a medium-strength typhoon by the Central Weather Administration — is expected to impact Taiwan beginning Wednesday, and could make landfall in the island’s northeast. “At present, the impact of the typhoon is more obvious in the eastern region and we will make some adjustments to some sea and air exercises due to the typhoon situation,” he said.