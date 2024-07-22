Two ‘killers’ of ANF personnel shot dead in Jhelum ‘shootout’

Two persons, allegedly responsible for the killings of three personnel of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), were killed reportedly in an encounter with the police in Jhelum.

Police said they were taking the suspects for recovery when they came under attack by their accomplices.

An encounter ensued in which both the suspects were killed after they were hit by bullets fired by their accomplices, the police said, adding that the deceased had been identified as Syed Qasim Ali Shah and Bilal Haider.

Soon after the incident, a heavy police contingent reached the area and started the search operation.

The police said that around a month and a half ago, both suspects did not stop their vehcile for checking at a check-post near a toll plaza.

The ANF personnel chased them and stopped them at Domeli. But the suspects opened fire at them, resulting in the martyrdom of three personnel namely Gulzar Ahmad, Mazhar Hussain and Zeeshan, the Force elaborated.

The police further said that the assailants, who managed to flee from the spot, were arrested at Gwadar while they were on their way to Iran. The police said that the deceased were wanted in connection with different cases registered against them at different police stations.