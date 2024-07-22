PTI chairman Barrister Gohar confirms Raoof Hasan ‘arrested’

On Monday, PTI Senator Shibli Faraz accused the Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICT) of surrounding the PTI secretariat and arresting PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar and party spokesperson Rauf Hasan.

Faraz reported that a significant police presence, including female officers, was deployed outside the PTI secretariat. He asserted that both Barrister Gohar and Rauf Hasan were taken into custody by the ICT Police.

However, Barrister Gohar contradicted these claims in an interview with SAMAA TV, stating he was not arrested by the ICT Police. According to Gohar, only Rauf Hasan was detained, while he himself was escorted to Parliament House and then dropped off at his residence by the police.

Gohar clarified that the police informed him he was not listed in any FIR and was not under investigation.

The law enforcement agencies proceeded with arrests linked to disinformation activities, including the detainment of PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan. Sources suggest that the PTI digital media center has been central to spreading misinformation and that the raid followed information provided by PTI international social media activists.