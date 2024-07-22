Azerbaijan-Pakistan Relations on the Rise

The recent visit of Azerbaijan’s President to Pakistan marks a significant milestone in the deepening relations between these two strategically important nations. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s warm reception, including a guard of honor and red-carpet protocol, underscores the importance Pakistan places on this relationship. This high-profile visit highlights the multifaceted motives and expectations driving this partnership, which spans geopolitical, economic, and cultural dimensions.

Azerbaijan, often referred to as the “Paris of the East,” is a liberal Muslim country strategically located in Central Asia near the Caspian Sea. Its geopolitical significance is further amplified by its rich oil and gas reserves. Pakistan’s military assistance to Azerbaijan during the Nagorno-Karabakh confrontation, where Azerbaijan reclaimed its territory from Armenia, solidified the bond between the two nations. This military cooperation has laid a strong foundation for a broader strategic partnership.

Geopolitically, Azerbaijan’s location makes it a critical player in the region. Despite its good relations with Russia, Azerbaijan aligns closely with Turkey, evidenced by President Erdogan’s establishment of the Turkic Council, aiming to influence Central Asian states. The presence of Turkish military influence in Azerbaijan underscores this alignment. For Pakistan, engaging with Azerbaijan offers a strategic counterbalance to India’s increasing tilt towards the West. Additionally, the potential inclusion of Pakistan in the North-South Transport Corridor, a significant infrastructure project linking India, Iran, Azerbaijan, and Russia, could enhance Pakistan’s regional connectivity and trade opportunities.

Economically, Pakistan is keen to attract investment from Azerbaijan, particularly in the oil and gas sector. The recent Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two countries anticipates trade worth $2-3 billion. This economic engagement extends to the tourism sector, where Azerbaijan’s airlines and tourism companies are offering attractive packages to boost people-to-people contact. Such initiatives are vital for enhancing bilateral relations and fostering mutual understanding.

Azerbaijan’s strategic importance is not lost on the West, despite criticisms regarding its military glorification and accusations of authoritarianism. The West aims to keep Azerbaijan within its sphere of influence and prevent it from drifting into Russia’s camp. Azerbaijan’s smart diplomacy involves maintaining good relations with both the West and Russia. By supplying oil to Israel and acting as a financial haven for Russian oligarchs, Azerbaijan balances its international relations adeptly. Its role as a mediator in the Armenia conflict further solidifies its position as a key regional player.

In terms of environmental diplomacy, Azerbaijan’s hosting of COP29 presents an exciting new dimension to its relationship with Pakistan. This significant event underscores Azerbaijan’s growing role in global environmental efforts and provides a unique platform for bilateral cooperation on environmental issues. Pakistan, grappling with severe environmental challenges such as air pollution, water scarcity, and climate change, stands to benefit from joint projects in renewable energy, water management, and climate resilience. Azerbaijan’s initiatives at COP29 could pave the way for collaborative efforts that align with Pakistan’s environmental priorities and contribute to global sustainability goals.

Looking to the future, Azerbaijan-Pakistan relations show great promise. Both nations are focused on enhancing their economic connections through joint ventures and investment opportunities, especially in areas such as textiles and pharmaceuticals. Recent high-level discussions and agreements highlight a mutual dedication to shared prosperity and regional stability.

Azerbaijan and Pakistan are set to enter a new era of partnership characterized by mutual respect, aligned economic goals, and strategic cooperation. As they confront global challenges and leverage opportunities, this growing alliance offers significant potential for both countries and the wider region they influence. The combination of economic development, cultural interaction, and environmental collaboration signals a future where Azerbaijan and Pakistan can achieve mutual prosperity and sustainable growth.

In conclusion, the evolving relationship between Azerbaijan and Pakistan is marked by a commitment to economic growth, cultural exchange, and strategic collaboration. This partnership, driven by mutual respect and shared goals, holds immense potential for both nations. As they work together to navigate global challenges and capitalize on new opportunities, Azerbaijan and Pakistan are poised to achieve a future of shared prosperity and sustainable development.

The writer is a freelance columnist.