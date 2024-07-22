Stabilise Pakistan

Media discussions are revolving around looming constitutional crisis. As usual these discussions mostly remain inconclusive with zero benefit for the audience. However, speculative comments of analysts and sensational predictive content play key role in multiplying the prevailing chaos.

Defence Minister has warned of looming ‘constitutional meltdown’ during a talk show. In the same program, veteran lawyer and spokesperson of PTI Hamid Khan pointed out the likelihood of ‘constitutional breakdown’. Use of words like ‘meltdown’ and ‘breakdown’ by two senior politicians has triggered a storm of speculations and rumors. Most of the commentators don’t even know that whether ‘constitutional meltdown’ and ‘constitutional breakdown’ are proper terminologies or just a usual fancy expression? Opinion of the both senior politicians seems irresponsible but also reflects the bitter reality of prevailing polarized political landscape.

Tensions between the PMLN and PTI are the root cause of current poly crisis in the country. Both camps had ample chances of ruling the center and provinces. Even today, PMLN is at the helm of affairs in center and Punjab whereas PTI has started third term in KP. Country is undergoing an unprecedented phase of instability. Irony is that none of the ruling party ever accepts her follies and governance failures. Merely sensitizing the nation about the constitutional supremacy with vague phrases like ‘meltdown’ and ‘breakdown’ is not enough.

Wizards of the both parties should confess the respective blunders. We as a nation lack in realistic introspection. There is hardly any space for dissent with the party supremos. Political culture is nothing but praises for party leaders and accusations for the rival camp. Before zooming on the constitutional crisis, political parties should identify the various challenges being confronted by the nation. Major issues listed below merit immediate attention.

One, economic crisis is worsening with every passing day. Foreign debt based economy with low export potential is no more sustainable for obvious reasons. Unprecedented inflation is also a by- product of flawed economic policies. Two, surging terrorism especially in KP and Balochistan is a serious security challenge. Foreign spoilers are hell bent to keep Pakistan unstable and entangled with terrorist groups.

Lack of political consensus and handicaps of civil LEAs continue to increase the burden of security on the shoulders of armed forces. Hostile India along with rest of the disturbed neighborhood continue to contribute coercively towards internal fissures like ethnic separatism, terrorist proxies in third countries and exploitation through social media platforms. Three, political polarization is badly denting the internal stability and fiscal credibility of the country.

Non- acceptance of election results and politicization of institutions are such non-democratic traits which are detrimental to the constitutional supremacy. Responsibility flatly rests on the shoulders of elected political leadership to run the country as per the dictates of constitution. Unfortunately, ruling parties have miserably failed in delivering the promised results to respective voters. Constitution is not only about holding general elections on a particular date once in five years. Responsibilities of the government towards the welfare and security of public laid down in the constitution are neither discussed in media nor ever prioritized in task lists of parties. Country is undergoing an unprecedented poly crisis and worsening phase of instability. During past two decades, ruling parties have failed in running the country as per the constitution.

Legal acumen and political vision displayed in intellectual discussions remains hollow without performance on ground. Major flaws identified in succeeding lines reflect the true undemocratic nature of our political parties.

One, parties lack democracy in ranks and files. Franchise of particular family or personality cults are playing the power games in the mask of political parties.

Two, party leaders remain unaccountable or unquestionable within party ranks.

Three, ruling parties make all endeavors to politicize the national institutions ie judiciary, police, bureaucracy and military establishment. Such unconstitutional tendencies have played key role in spoiling the governance and democratic order.

Four, non- acceptance of electoral defeat has become an unwritten law for all losing parties. Political instability during last ten years is the outcome of this malicious tendency.

Five, parties resist introspection and performance audit. Governance failures and policy gaps are usually camouflaged with overplay of the victimhood rhetoric and fabricated allegations against political rivals.

Six, violation of merit and lack of grooming of political workers are key factors spoiling the democratic fiber of parties at grass-root level. Accommodative approach towards inefficient electable and opportunist seasonal birds is undeniable evidence of weaker political morality.

Seven, inability to engage with each other and building consensus on sensitive national issues has worsen the political polarization.

After spending billions from national exchequer, country is still stuck in the quagmire of instability. Why the political parties are unable to engage with each other? Why every verdict of the court is viewed with the pro or anti lens by the political parties? Governance failures, political blunders and unconstitutional expectations of the parties (PMLN, PTI and PPP) are the major factors spoiling the constitutional order. All parties should quit the undemocratic practices of dragging the national institutions in political controversies and focus more on performance improvement instead of lofty but hollow verbosity. It is the best course to stabilize the Pakistan.

The writer is a graduate of QAU, PhD scholar and a freelance writer and can be reached at fa7263125@gmail.com