Gwyneth shares what worries her most about Apple and Moses

Gwyneth Paltrow is a regular mom: A mom who’s concerned about her children. Especially since Apple Martin, 20, and Moses Martin, 18, who the Goop founder shares with ex-husband Chris Martin, are of a generation that has reported the highest levels of stress. “I think my kids both really know themselves very well and that’s a trait about them that I both love and admire, “Gwyneth said in an Instagram Stories video shared July 19, in response to a fan’s question. “And I guess one I worry about for both of them is anxiety.” The Goop founder continued, “This is, as we know, the anxious generation. So that’s probably what I worry about.” According to a 2023 survey by the American Psychological Association, American adults aged 18 to 34 reported higher stress levels than older respondents-with an average score of 6 out of 10, compared with a 3.4 among people ages 65 and older. Gwyneth occasionally shares pics of her kids and last month, the two were photographed watching their dad perform with his band, Coldplay, at the Glastonbury music festival in England, along with friends and Chris’ partner Dakota Johnson.