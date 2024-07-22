Building Inspector caught red-handed taking a bribe

The Anti-Corruption Department caught Nauman Ashraf, a building inspector from the Local Government’s Planning Department in Data Ganj Bakhsh Town, red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 60,000. Nauman Ashraf had initially demanded Rs 160,000 from a resident for approving a house plan. Despite receiving Rs 100,000, he demanded an additional Rs 60,000 to finalize the approval for a four-marla house plan. Yesterday, news of his arrest and bribery was widely reported in national newspapers and TV channels. Following the arrest and the filing of an FIR, the local government department swiftly suspended the building inspector, setting an example of bravery and discipline.

Notably, in the past year, numerous inquiries were initiated against the same building inspector, Nauman Ashraf, along with Faisal Shehzad and Muhammad Ali Sindhu, for facilitating illegal constructions in the Nishtar Zone. Complaints were received by the Local Government’s Accountability Board, the DG Inspection and Monitoring Wing, and other administrative officials. The Secretary of Local Government Punjab’s office had also instructed immediate action on these complaints. However, it is surprising to learn that despite these complaints and clear evidence of corruption, bribery, and misuse of power, administrative officials delayed inquiries to protect the implicated building inspectors, allowing illegal constructions to be completed. Nauman Ashraf’s arrest has exposed the deeply rooted corruption within the department, as he warned that if he revealed everything, the entire system and its officials would be exposed.

Secretary Local Government Punjab Mian Shakeel should take strict notice of this matter. The officials who received complaints against Nauman Ashraf and were responsible for conducting the inquiries but failed to take timely action are just as guilty and corrupt. They, too, should be held accountable. Nauman Ashraf’s arrest has shed light on the extensive corruption in the local government system, where timely inquiries are neither systematic nor customary.

Illegal construction in the local government sector has become rampant, with bribes ranging from Rs 500,000 to Rs 1 million for each commercial building. Those responsible for curbing corruption and illegal constructions have become part of the problem. Actions taken by the Local Government Planning Department are often motivated not by the illegality of the construction but by the personal slight of being overlooked for bribes. Once the inspectors, draftsmen, and field workers involved in collecting bribes manage to appease the higher-ups during inquiries, they go to great lengths to protect the corrupt officials, even presenting skewed reports to senior administrative officers, including the Secretary of Local Government Punjab and the Provincial Minister for Local Government. This has been an ongoing issue for several years.

In the current situation, the most responsible officials include Chairman Accountability Board Tariq Niazi, DG Inspection and Audit Punjab Amjad Ali Dhillon, CEO Corporation Ali Abbas Bukhari, Secretary Local Government Board Punjab Rizwan Nazeer, Deputy Secretary Establishment Punjab Abdul Razzaq Dogar, and MO Planning Lahore Muhammad Saleem. These officials must now play their part in reforming the system. The local government’s field reporters and complainants often mention these officials as the ones who can make a difference due to their competence and adherence to merit-based policies. With their attention and timely action, improvements can be made.

I appeal to these officials to establish clear SOPs and policies to ensure that building inspectors take their meetings seriously and do not ridicule the process. The goal is to prevent future incidents that tarnish the reputation of the Local Government Office of Lahore, both in Punjab and throughout Pakistan. Instead of catching individual inspectors like Nauman Ashraf, it is crucial to address the systemic issues, which is something these administrative officials can achieve. May Allah be your supporter and guide.