Sheila Jackson Lee, founder of Pakistan Caucus, dies of cancer

US Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, founder and co-chairperson of the Congressional Pakistan Caucus, has died at the age of 74 after a battle with cancer, her family announced.

In a statement of Friday, her family said “Today, with incredible grief for our loss yet deep gratitude for the life she shared with us, we announce the passing of United States Representative Sheila Jackson Lee of the 18th Congressional District of Texas.”

“A local, national, and international humanitarian, she was acknowledged worldwide for her courageous fights for racial justice, criminal justice, and human rights, with a special emphasis on women and children,” the statement said. Jackson Lee announced in June that she had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and was undergoing treatment.

The long-time congresswoman served in the House since 1995 and leaves a legacy of pushing for legislation related to civil rights.

Jackson Lee was the lead sponsor of the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, and she pushed for the Sentencing Reform Act of 2015, as well as the George Floyd Law Enforcement Trust and Integrity Act.

“This is America’s holiday. And America’s holiday is not just for Black people,” Jackson Lee said of Juneteenth in a 2023 MSNBC interview. “It is about freedom, and it is about democracy.” The Texas Democrat introduced legislation for the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which President Joe Biden signed in 2022.