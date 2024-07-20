A Historic Affirmation

“Islam ki nisbat sy, hum Pakistani hain or Pakistan hamara hai.”

Beyond mere words, the slogan, ‘We are Pakistanis in relation to Islam, and Pakistan is ours’ signifies the profound bond between Pakistan and Kashmir, united by a common faith and a resolute quest for freedom. Reflecting strong resolve, this assertion resonates with historical aspirations and reaffirms the Kashmiri people’s unwavering commitment to a future entwined with Pakistan.

Every year, on 19 July, the Kashmiris across Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and around the globe observe ‘Accession to Pakistan Day’. This day marks the reaffirmation of their strong desire to liberate Kashmir from Indian control and unite it with Pakistan under the resolution passed on this day in 1947.

Pakistan, too, commemorates “Youm-e-Ilhaq-e-Pakistan” (Accession to Pakistan Day) in unwavering solidarity with the Kashmiri struggle. This day symbolises a commitment etched in our national identity to uphold the aspirations and hopes of the Kashmiri people whose journey of self-determination is marked by resilience, and unwavering motivation.

On this momentous day in 1947, the All-Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference was convened at the residence of Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan in Srinagar where 59 Kashmiri leaders unanimously approved the resolution with resounding chants of “Allah-o-Akbar” and “Pakistan Zindabad”.

Pakistan continues to consistently support UN resolutions advocating for Kashmiris’ right to determine their future through an independent and fair plebiscite.

In exercising their right to, as true representatives of Jammu and Kashmir, they called for Kashmir to become a part of Pakistan, a call that reverberates to this day through the echoes of time and space. This call symbolises the collective yearning of Kashmiris for unity, freedom, and democracy.

While Pakistan stands resolute with the Kashmiri people, India’s aggressive opposition to the rights of the people of Kashmir has plunged the region into a conflict, inflicting profound suffering on the people. The issue, time and again, has been thrust onto the international stage, and brought before the United Nations (UN), resulting in several resolutions, including UNSCR 47, which affirms the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination.

Pakistan has and continues to consistently support UN resolutions advocating for Kashmiris’ right to determine their future through an independent and fair plebiscite. However, India, despite being the first to bring this issue to the UN, continues to overlook calls for action and has attempted to remove the Kashmir issue from the UN’s agenda altogether.

Tragically, the international community has failed to aid the Kashmiri people, who continue to endure brutal conditions under successive Indian governments and the oppressive Hindutva nationalist ideology. Over the past seven decades, 96,213 Kashmiris have fallen victim to Indian state terrorism and over 500,000 Kashmiris have sacrificed their lives for Jammu and Kashmir’s freedom from Indian illegal occupation. Additionally, Kashmiri youth and women continue to bear the heavy burden of conflict, navigating challenges of violence, displacement, and limited opportunities.

Pakistan’s approach to resolving the Kashmir issue has always been rooted in the principles of justice, peace, and the rule of law. It categorically rejects India’s illegal attempts to alter the demographic composition of the region through unconstitutional measures, such as the revocation of Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution in August 2019.

Pakistan has continually advocated that such actions are not only a violation of Kashmiri rights but also undermine international law inflaming an already volatile region.

Nevertheless, Indian oppression has failed to weaken Kashmiris’ allegiance to Pakistan; their resilience remains undiminished, and their struggle continues unabated. Kashmiri leaders continue to vehemently denounce India, rebuking its forceful occupation alongside oppressive actions and policies in Kashmir.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (AHPC), a coalition of 26 political, social and religious organisations, has frequently referenced 19 July as a significant milestone for Jammu and Kashmir. Echoing through the ages, “Youm-e-Ilhaq-e-Pakistan” stands as a testament to the unyielding Kashmiri spirit and their relentless pursuit of unity, freedom, and democratic aspirations.

On this day, we commemorate the courageous decision of the Kashmiri people to unite with Pakistan despite several challenges. While attempts to suppress their aspirations continue, Kashmiris are standing firm, demonstrating that no force can diminish their right to self-determination.

Today, as we honour this historic bond, we as Pakistanis reiterate our support for the Kashmiri people’s struggle for justice, freedom, and their right to decide their future.

Moreover, there is a need to urge the international community to uphold its moral and legal obligations to ensure the implementation of UN resolutions to chalk a way forward for the Kashmiri people which take into account their right to self-determination.

The writer is a researcher at the Centre for Aerospace & Security Studies, Lahore. She can be reached at info@casslhr.com.