A Neverending Tragedy

Nine months into the war in Gaza, thousands of Palestinians, including a large number of children, have been martyred by the Israeli Defence Forces. However, the tragedy of the innocent men and women, children and elderly, though capturing international attention, has not yet translated into a solid line of action as the International Court of Justice (ICJ) is preparing to deliver its opinion on Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories, tensions escalate, raising the question of accountability for Israeli military actions.

The roots of the Israel-Palestine conflict can be traced back to the mid-20th century, resulting in the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians. Decades of occupation, settlement expansion, and restrictions on movement have taken a severe toll on the Palestinian people, leading to dire living conditions and limited access to basic services. This has fueled a sense of desperation, prompting some to resort to violence as a means of resistance.

Israel may have won the victim card by incessantly citing the need to protect its citizens from terrorist attacks and ensure national security as the rationale for its military actions yet it has not justified the neverending death spree of civilians. What about the combat dogs mauling over an unarmed young boy, that too, suffering from Down’s syndrome, speaks to or can justify the innate need to protect Israelis from missile attacks?

This concern could have been valid had Israel been fighting a war against an enemy with a similar arsenal and manpower. However, in today’s day and age, the widespread impact of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza and the disproportionate use of force do little other than raise concerns about human rights violations and accountability for military actions.

As the ICJ’s opinion looms, the international community faces a critical juncture. It is essential to acknowledge and address the deep-seated historical, political, and humanitarian dimensions of the conflict. There is a pressing need for a comprehensive and inclusive approach that upholds international law, respects the human rights of all parties involved, and holds all accountable for their actions.

In the pursuit of a just and lasting peace, accountability must be central to the dialogue and resolution process. Both Israel and Palestine deserve to live in peace and security, free from fear and oppression. It is incumbent upon the international community to advocate for accountability and to encourage meaningful dialogue that addresses the root causes of the conflict. In the past, Israel has never allowed the two-state solution to work and there’s no hope of the status quo changing even now. Standing firm to its claim of ownership over the entire strip, Israel only has one design: justify its atrocities in the name of “self-defence.”

It is only through genuine accountability and a commitment to shared prosperity that the cycle of violence can be broken, paving the way for a brighter future for all involved.

