Emmy nominations 2024 are finally here

Lights, camera, action! The nominations for the 76th Annual Emmy Awards are here and with them come a new slate of top nominees.

As expected, returning series The Crown, The Bear, The Morning Show and Hacks were among the series to earn the largest number of nods at this year’s ceremony, including nominations for actors such as Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Jean Smart, Reese Witherspoon and Dominic West.

Other top nominees included breakout successes Shogun and Baby Reindeer, with debuts that quickly became fan favourites. The new limited series Ripley also earned nods for its actors Andrew Scott and Dakota Fanning.

The Television Academy tapped previous winners Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tony Hale, who earned their statuettes for Abbott Elementary and Veep respectively, to share the slate of nominees during a livestream ceremony at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood July 17.

But this year’s nominations were also without some familiar faces as the 2023 ceremony honoured the final seasons of shows such as Succession and Better Call Saul, whose casts often dominated the Emmy categories.

Similarly, The White Lotus was not up for any awards at the 2024 ceremony, as season of three of the Mike White dramedy is still in production Ahead of the ceremony, Television Academy chair Chris Abrego celebrated the many incredible series and performances that have come from the last year, which saw Hollywood brought to a temporary standstill by the actors and writers’ strikes.

“While this year has been marked by significant challenges for our industry and its workforce, there has been an abundance of remarkable programmes, extraordinary performances and impactful storytelling,” he shared in a statement.

“Great television relies on the contributions of so many and we are delighted to have Tony and Sheryl help us acknowledge excellence across our field as we embark on a season of tremendous celebration.”