Abhishek Bachchan joins Shahrukh Khan’s ‘King’

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has reportedly joined the cast of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film “King”, that will also feature his daughter Suhana Khan.

The development was almost confirmed by Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan as he shared a report about his son joining the cast of the movie directed by Sujoy Ghosh and produced by Siddharth Anand.

Sharing a post from an X user, who reported that Abhishek Bachchan will appear in ‘King’ in a negative role, Amitabh Bachchan wished all the luck to his son for his upcoming outing.

“all the best Abhishek .. It is TIME!”, the Bollywood star wrote in his post. Indian media outlets had earlier reported that Abhishek Bachchan has been cast as the antagonist in ‘King’.

While the makers of the movie have not officially confirmed his casting or the nature of the character Bachchan will be playing, reports claimed that the “Dhoom” actor will be portraying a complex character.

Meanwhile, the filming for ‘King’ is expected to begin later this year and is likely to hit theatres in 2025.

Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly invested a huge fortune of INR2 billion in the movie that would see his daughter Suhana Khan make her debut on the big-screen.

Khan last appeared on the big screen in Dunki and will be seen alongside Suhana Khan in one of the highest-budgeted movie ‘King’ in 2025.

It is pertinent to mention that apart from his antagonist role in ‘King’, Abhishek Bachchan also has Mansukhani’s “Houseful 5” in the pipeline, alongside Akshay Kumar, Ritesh Deshmukh and Sanjay Dutt.