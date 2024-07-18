19 bodies found in different areas of Karachi amid ongoing heatwave

Karachi is reeling under a severe heatwave, with a disturbing rise in heatstroke cases leading to tragic fatalities.

Over the past 24 hours, authorities have discovered 19 bodies in various neighbourhoods, including six in Liari. Many of the deceased were identified as drug users, highlighting the vulnerability of marginalised communities during extreme weather conditions.

The Sindh Health Department has confirmed two deaths specifically attributed to heatstroke, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

The bodies found in locations such as II Chandrigar Road, Liyari Chowk, Baloch Colony Jahanabad, Super Highway New Sabzi Mandi, Old Golimar, Be Nazir Park, and Clifton Boat Basin depict the grim toll of the ongoing heatwave.

Rescue officials attribute these deaths primarily to drug addiction exacerbated by the intense heat. The bodies have been respectfully transferred to facilities managed by the Edhi Foundation and Chhipa Welfare, where they await further procedures.

In related statistics, Sindh Health Department reports reveal 49 new cases of heatstroke admitted to government hospitals on July 17 alone.

Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) recorded three cases, while both Civil Hospital and Liaquatabad Government Hospital reported 22 cases each. New Karachi Hospital registered two cases, reflecting the widespread impact of the heatwave on public health.

Tragically, the heatwave claimed the lives of two individuals on July 17 due to severe heatstroke.

Among them were 54-year-old Fazal Rahman from Jahangir Road and 50-year-old Ramesh from Ranchore Line.