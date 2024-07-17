Military interference major reason behind instability: Fazl

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Fazlur Rehman has stated that one of the major reasons for instability in the country is the interference of military institutions.

Speaking at the JUI’s provincial council session on Tuesday, Fazl said that powerful circles should understand that their interference in politics is detrimental to the country.

He pointed out that the results of the 2018 and 2024 elections have exposed widespread interference by institutions.

The JUI-F leader further stressed that Operation Azm-e-Istehkam will exacerbate unrest across the country, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During the council session, discussions were held on the overall national situation, and crucial decisions were made regarding tackling inflation, deteriorating security conditions, and other issues. Plans were also prepared for upcoming events including a farmers’ convention in Mardan on August 10, a traders’ convention in Peshawar on August 11, and a peace rally in Lucky Marwat on August 18.