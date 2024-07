Power supply to be remain suspended due to maintenance work

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 06:00 AM to 10:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Upper Topa, Patriata, TDCP, Isolation Hospital, Raha, CM Pak Zong Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Tench Bhatta, Kayani Road, Bajanyal, Bajanyal II. , Tench Bhatta, Officer Colony, Shams Colony, Pindhoon, Hydari Chowk Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Zaraj.I, Zaraj.II, IST, Dhok Awan, Mohra

Nagyal, RA Bazar, Chongi No. 22, N.P. F.I Feeders, Attock Circle, Muslim Town, Ghorghashti, Maskinabad Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Dharabi, Tallagung City, Dhok Pathan, Circle Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Dhoda Feeder and surrounding areas.