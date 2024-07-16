600 rescuers perform special duty on 9th of Muharram

About 600 officials of Rescue 1122 along with 17 fire tenders and 35 ambulances and 98 motorbikes are imparting duties on the 9th of Muharram in district Multan.

According to Rescue 1122, the department is highly alert and staffers have been deputed at different locations with designated duties.

District Emergency Officer Dr Hussain Mian is supervising the overall working of the officials. Similarly, the Emergency cover plan is being monitored continuously.

Dr Hussain Mian stated that mobile check posts were made for mourners to offer them timely treatment.

Any delay in discharge of duties will not be tolerated, said Dr Hussain Mian.