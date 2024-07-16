Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco reveal who said ‘I love you’ first

Selena Gomez’s heart wants what it wants. So when she felt a certain way about her boyfriend Benny Blanco, she let him know.

In a July 13 TikTok, the couple answered a viral “Who’s Most Likely To” challenge, during which they were asked who said “I love you” first to one another. With Benny’s arms wrapped around her, Selena pointed at herself and mouthed, “Me,” with a smile.

The pair also answered questions such as “Who’s most likely to apologize during an argument” and “Who cleans the house?”

The “Heart Wants What It Wants” singer and the songwriter, who collaborated with his girlfriend on the 2019 single “I Can’t Get Enough,” have been together for almost a year.

Benny said in May that the two began dating “right around her birthday,” which is July 22. The music producer added that Selena, who will turn 32 next week, made the first move.

“She was like, ‘Hey, you want to hang out?’ and I was like, ‘Yeah,'” Benny said on The Howard Stern Show. “I remember sitting there and she’s like, ‘Well, I would have worn something different for this date,’ and I was like, ‘What, we’re on a date?'”

As for what’s next for the two, after Howard Stern told him he predicts marriage for him and Selena, Benny said, “You and me both.”

Meanwhile, the two are enjoying dating life and recently celebrated the Fourth of July together, sharing a pic of the two embracing on Instagram.