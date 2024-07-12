Hollow Celebrations

Despite overwhelming evidence that a hotchpotch of defence initiatives cannot sustain a once-celebrated intergovernmental military alliance of 32 member states continues to live in oblivion, popping balloons over its 75th anniversary, dropping buzzwords and giving out flickers of hope when time demands an unwavering resolve.

A year after US President Joe Biden had shook hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the writing on the wall remains the same: sit back, deal with your own house and then wait for the invitation into the coveted club. The world does not know what to make of a superficial display that completely disregards the realities on the ground, especially in light of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the looming possibility of another Trump presidency.

From the looks of it, the essence of NATO’s founding principles and its role in promoting peace and security seem to have been overshadowed by political agendas and empty gestures. Leaders from member countries gathered to exchange pleasantries and showcase unity, while the actual issues at hand, such as the conflict in Ukraine, were brushed aside or downplayed.

A rejuvenated Russia and reluctance shown by African and Asian players to join the once-honourable umbrella suggest an urgency to come up with a concrete line of action. However, with the possibility of another Trump presidency looming, these pledges of unity and cooperation feel even more hollow. NATO’s support for Ukraine has been largely symbolic, with promises of assistance and condemnation of Russian aggression but little when asked about direct intervention.

Things are bound to get worse in case of a Trump victory in November, which would very well spell a decline in aid to Ukraine on top of pressure on Kyiv to bow to Russian demands. As if the members haven’t yet noticed, the world around them is in constant flux and their adherence to loud, flamboyant shows of wealth and clout can no longer make do for shoddy policies, little military strength and a blurred vision. *