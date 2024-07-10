Massive raids at Islamabad, Karachi international airports

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) spokesperson sharing updates on the operations against drug trafficking said more than 371 kg of drugs were recovered in seven operations wherein six accused were arrested.

In a massive raid, four kilo hashish was recovered from two women going to Dubai at Islamabad International Airport. Four-kilo grams of drug parcels were booked for New Zealand from the Courier Office in Quetta. “3.8 kg of ice was recovered from a passenger going to Bahrain from Karachi Airport,” ANF said. “More than seven lakh narcotic pills were recovered from a vehicle in Western Bypass Quetta wherein two suspects were arrested,” he said. The spokesperson said six kg of hashish was recovered from the accused near Tando Jam Hyderabad.

“More than 50 kilos of hashish recovered from a vehicle near Ring Road Peshawar,’ an ANF spokesperson said. In another massive raid, 22000 drug pills were recovered near Nadra Chowk near the Pak-Afghanistan border in Torkham. Several cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act while investigations was underway.