SC declares plea contesting medical colleges’ fee inadmissible

The Supreme Court declared on Wednesday a petition brought against the fee of medical colleges as inadmissible.

Led by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, a three-judge bench took up the plea.

During the proceedings, Justice Shah inquired what law governed the fees of medical colleges, and stated that the court could not hear such a case otherwise.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar asked the petitioner if he had contacted the Pakistan Medical Commission regarding the fee. The petitioner replied that he had written to the prime minister and president regarding the matter. Justice Shah then asked the petitioner to approach the regulator, stating that the apex court had nothing to do with the fees of medical colleges.