LDA seals 22 properties

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and Traffic Engineering & Transport Planning Agency (TEPA) on Wednesday launched an operation in Faisal Town and Allama Iqbal Town and sealed 22 properties on violation of parking and construction rules.

According to a spokesman of the authority, in response to directives from Lahore Development Authority Director General Tahir Farooq, LDA and TEPA enforcement wing team took strict action and sealed 12 properties including private banks, restaurants, trading companies, private offices, grocery shops, pharmacies, furniture stores, salons, clinics, and other establishments in Faisal Town, and 10 properties in Allama Iqbal Town were also sealed.

In a parallel operation against land grabbers, LDAs teams razed three properties in Gujarpura, including Plot No. 2-C, Plot No. 127-C-1, and Plot No. 572-C-1. The LDAs teams reclaimed government land worth millions of rupees in this operation. Housing Director Captain Faraz led this operation, with support from Enforcement Wing and police personnel.