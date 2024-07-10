CM Punjab announces mega relief for power consumers

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired the 11th meeting of the provincial cabinet here on Tuesday.

The CM said, “We are bringing solar system for 45 lakh consumers who spend up to 500 units. Due to increase in electricity bills, there is anxiety among the public, together with my team, have found a solution,” she said.

The Cabinet paid tribute to the Chief Minister for fixing flour rates for the first time. She acknowledged that despite not buying wheat, it is not easy to control flour prices. She highlighted, “I called my team immediately when the price of flour increased by Rs 200.” Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said monitoring and implementation are necessary to keep flour cheap. She added Food Minister should spend 16 hours a day on controlling rates of essential commodities. She noted the individual performance of the Food Minister is heavy on that of the entire cabinet.

The chief minister said that everyone has to move forward with hard work, adding that in 4 months, Punjab’s young cabinet has shown excellent performance. She highlighted that Social Economic Registry of Punjab is starting work.

Maryam Nawaz said that tax withdrawal for the protected consumers is welcome. She noted the poor live in the country, it is very important to protect their interests. She highlighted it should not happen that the rich become richer and the poor find hard to make both ends meet.

The Cabinet approved issuance of notification regarding a standard version of the Holy Quran, and accorded approval to hire University of Health Sciences for conducting MD CAT 2024 exam.

A new method of appointment and posting of Divisional Directors of Education (Colleges) and Principals in Government Colleges was also approved by the Cabinet, besides the approval of abolition of two-year Pharmacy Assistant Course (Registration of Pharmacy Apprentices) under the Pharmacy Act, 1967. As an important initiative of the Punjab government to ensure protection of the environment, the Cabinet approved amendment to Boilers and Pressure Vessels Ordinance 2002, under which no substandard oil can be used.

The Cabinet also approved Amendments to Punjab Mining Concession Rules 2002, besides the approval of establishment of Monitoring and Evaluation Directorate in the Department of Law and Parliamentary Affairs.

Approval was also given by the Cabinet to signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Punjab and the World Food Programme.

The Provincial Cabinet gave approval to Amendments in Punjab Police Deputy Superintendents and Superintendents Service Rules 2020, besides the approval of amendments in Sub Inspectors and Inspectors Rules 2013. Moreover, it was approved by the Cabinet that police officers serving in the Internal Accounts Branch will also be eligible for promotion.

The Cabinet gave approval to extend the scope of Walled City of Lahore Authority to the entire Punjab. It approved resignation of the current president of Punjab Provincial Cooperative Bank Limited, besides giving approval to the appointment of interim and permanent presidents of the institution.

The Cabinet approved to get 15 million euro grant for “Green Energy Project” from KFW Development Bank, Germany, and also approved solarization of schools and hospitals of the province.

The Cabinet gave approval of legislation to establish Punjab Energy Efficiency and Conservation Agency (PEECA). It also approved land erosion and livestock management project with the help of the World Food and Agriculture Organization, which will increase employment opportunities at the rural level. The Cabinet also approved recruitment to the vacancies of Digital Media Wing of DGPR.