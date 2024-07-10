Human Cost of Illegal Migration

In search of a better life and a brighter future, thousands of Pakistanis embark on perilous journeys each year, uncertain if they will see another day. On June 14, 2023, a boat carrying over 75 migrants sank in the open seas off Greece, resulting in a tragic loss of life. This incident is one among many similar tragedies that unfold annually, yet preventive measures remain insufficient. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Pakistan announced a plan to form teams in major cities to nab traffickers and cut down trafficking networks. However, these efforts have not yet stemmed the tide of illegal migration, which is emerging at an alarming pace worldwide. Recent years have seen numerous boat tragedies, each highlighting the desperate circumstances driving people to risk everything for a chance at a better life.

The frequency of such tragedies is a grim reminder to the state of the urgent need for action against illegal migration. Last year, two boats sank off the coast of Italy, leaving 12 passengers dead, including Pakistanis. The persistent issue of illegal migration is driven by several factors, making it imperative to understand the underlying causes to formulate effective solutions.

One of the primary drivers of illegal migration from Pakistan is the dire economic situation. The country’s employment rate is forecasted to reach 8.00 percent this year, indicating a significant lack of job opportunities. This scarcity of employment affects both skilled and unskilled workers, pushing them to seek livelihoods abroad, often through dangerous and illegal means. The deteriorating economic conditions, exacerbated by the devastating floods of 2022 and the socioeconomic pressures from the COVID-19 pandemic, have left many middle-class families struggling to survive.

Economic challenges compel families to make the heart-wrenching decision to send their loved ones on perilous journeys in the hope of a better future.

In a country where illiteracy rates are high, and social welfare systems are nearly non-existent, economic crises hit the population hard. The lack of necessities and the high cost of living force many to consider illegal migration as their only viable option. These economic challenges compel families to make the heart-wrenching decision to send their loved ones on perilous journeys in the hope of a better future.

Apart from economic reasons, social issues play a significant role in driving illegal migration. Pakistan faces numerous human rights challenges, including widespread gender-based violence and child exploitation. Women and children, in particular, suffer from harsh conditions and abuse in workplaces, pushing them to seek better opportunities abroad. The lack of safety and security in the country makes the prospect of illegal migration seem like a worthwhile risk despite the inherent dangers.

Pakistan’s struggle with extreme poverty further exacerbates the problem. The deprivation of necessities such as food, clean water, and healthcare forces many families to contemplate sending their members on dangerous journeys. The hope of escaping poverty and securing a livelihood often outweighs the risks associated with illegal migration.

Despite the clear and present dangers of illegal migration, government efforts to address the issue have been insufficient. The lack of proper documentation and regulation of migrants results in the loss of many skilled individuals who could have contributed positively to the country’s development. Government negligence in curbing illegal migration not only endangers lives but also leads to a brain drain, weakening the nation’s human resource base.

However, it is not too late for the government of Pakistan to take decisive action. Comprehensive strategies are needed to tackle the root causes of illegal migration. This includes economic reforms to create job opportunities, social policies to protect vulnerable populations, and stringent measures to combat human trafficking. Raising awareness about the dangers of illegal migration and providing legal pathways for those seeking better opportunities can help mitigate the issue.

Addressing the economic factors driving illegal migration requires substantial reforms. The government must prioritize job creation and economic stability to provide viable alternatives for those considering migration. This can be achieved through investment in key sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, and technology. Encouraging foreign direct investment and fostering a business-friendly environment can stimulate economic growth and create employment opportunities.

Additionally, vocational training programs and skill development initiatives can equip individuals with the tools needed to secure employment within the country. By enhancing the skillset of the workforce, Pakistan can reduce the need for its citizens to seek jobs abroad.

To address the social issues contributing to illegal migration, the government must implement robust social policies. This includes strengthening laws against gender-based violence and child exploitation and ensuring their effective enforcement. Establishing support systems for victims and creating safe spaces for women and children can provide a sense of security and reduce the impetus to migrate.

Improving access to education and healthcare is also crucial. By investing in these sectors, the government can alleviate some of the pressures that drive illegal migration. Educated and healthy individuals are more likely to find opportunities within their own country, reducing the need to seek livelihoods elsewhere.

Human trafficking is a significant component of the illegal migration crisis. Traffickers exploit the desperation of individuals seeking better lives, often leading them into dangerous and life-threatening situations. The government must intensify efforts to combat human trafficking through strict law enforcement and international cooperation.

The FIA’s plan to form teams in major cities to apprehend traffickers is a step in the right direction, but more comprehensive measures are needed. This includes intelligence sharing with other countries, strengthening border controls, and conducting awareness campaigns to educate the public about the risks of trafficking.

Awareness campaigns play a vital role in curbing illegal migration. By informing the public about the dangers associated with illegal journeys and the potential consequences, the government can dissuade individuals from taking such risks. Community outreach programs and collaboration with non-governmental organizations can help disseminate this information effectively.

Providing legal pathways for migration is another critical component. The government can negotiate bilateral agreements with countries that are common destinations for Pakistani migrants, establishing legal channels for labour migration. This ensures that individuals seeking better opportunities can do so safely and legally, reducing the demand for illegal trafficking networks.

The issue of illegal migration from Pakistan is complex and multifaceted, driven by economic desperation, social challenges, and government negligence. Addressing this crisis requires a comprehensive approach that tackles the root causes and provides viable alternatives for those seeking better lives. Through economic reforms, social policies, stringent measures against trafficking, and raising awareness, the government of Pakistan can take crucial steps to curb illegal migration and build a better future for its citizens. The time for action is now, and with concerted efforts, the state can create an environment where its people no longer feel compelled to embark on perilous journeys in search of hope and opportunity.

The writer is a freelance columnist.