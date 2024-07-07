System of oppression & privileges of the elite should end: JI Emir

Emir Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Engineer Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said that unfortunately political parties are engaged in their own work, no one’s agenda is the people. He said the rulers increase inflation by using title of IMF, the system of oppression and privileges of the elite should end.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman expressed these views while addressing a press conference in Multan. On this occasion, Emir Jamaat-e-Islami Punjab South Rao Muhammad Zafar, Secretary General of Punjab Province South Soheb Amar Siddiqui and District Amir Dr. Safdar Iqbal Hashmi were also present.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that protest will be done for people’s rights on July 12, adding landlords and notables don’t pay taxes while the salaried class is being exploited. The government will have to reduce electricity bills and roll back cruel taxes. The farmers of South Punjab were destroyed, the government refused to buy wheat from the farmers and now there is a flour crisis, he added.

He said sugar mills do not pay the farmers after buying sugarcane, adding the farmers of South Punjab are exploited in the name of the province.

Hafiz Naeemur Rahman said that the rulers always think about themselves and not the people, adding the government is increasing the cost of electricity day by day on the orders of the IMF. He said these people think that they will flee to London, America and Dubai. He said when people come out of homes, they cannot even find their way to the airport, adding landlords and notables do not pay taxes. He said 375 billion rupees are being paid by the salaried class while the feudal lords are paying only 5 billion.

He said objectives are being achieved by imposing the elite on the country, adding civil and military people will not pay tax if they buy and sell plots, while the common man will pay tax on basic necessities like electricity, water and gas. He said the recent budget is not the Pakistani people’s but the IMF and the elite’s budget. He said business men are shifting industries, adding young people want to leave Pakistan and go abroad.

Emir Jamaat-e-Islami said that the government of Form 47 is not of the people but an imposed government, adding judges should make decisions according to Form 45. He said they cannot support military operation in any way, it increases hatred, our sit-in is to give relief to the people, adding the sit-in will continue until the demands are accepted.