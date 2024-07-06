Retiring Kroos hopeful despite Germany’s ‘bitter’ Euros exit

Retiring Germany midfielder Toni Kroos said he was optimistic for the team’s future despite their “bitter” Euro 2024 exit after a 2-1 quarter-final loss to Spain in extra time on Friday. Kroos came out of international retirement for one last dance with Germany at the Euros, playing a crucial role as the home side impressed after almost a decade of poor performances at major tournaments. He had previously announced he would retire from all football after the tournament. After a goalless first half, Spain took the lead when Dani Olmo swept in a pass from 16-year-old winger Lamine Yamal. Germany hit back in the 89th minute when Florian Wirtz equalised, sending the game to extra time.