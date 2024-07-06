Daily Times

Retiring Kroos hopeful despite Germany’s ‘bitter’ Euros exit

AFP

Retiring Germany midfielder Toni Kroos said he was optimistic for the team’s future despite their “bitter” Euro 2024 exit after a 2-1 quarter-final loss to Spain in extra time on Friday. Kroos came out of international retirement for one last dance with Germany at the Euros, playing a crucial role as the home side impressed after almost a decade of poor performances at major tournaments. He had previously announced he would retire from all football after the tournament. After a goalless first half, Spain took the lead when Dani Olmo swept in a pass from 16-year-old winger Lamine Yamal. Germany hit back in the 89th minute when Florian Wirtz equalised, sending the game to extra time.

