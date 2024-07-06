Sharjeel Memon announces launch of Pakistan’s first EV taxi service in Sindh

Sindh’s Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon announced the launch of Pakistan’s first electric vehicle (EV) taxi service including a

special pink EV taxi service dedicated to women.

According to media reports, this initiative by the Sindh Government’s Transport Department aims to provide a modern and eco-friendly transportation option for the public. The introduction of EV taxis and pink EV taxis marks a significant step towards sustainable transportation in Pakistan. The pink EV taxis will specifically cater to female passengers, ensuring a safer and more comfortable travel experience.

These services are expected to roll out soon, offering a cleaner and more efficient alternative to conventional taxis. This initiative aligns with the government’s commitment to improving public transport and promoting environmental sustainability.

The new EV taxi services will not only reduce carbon emissions but also provide reliable and safe transportation options for all citizens, with special consideration for women’s safety and convenience.