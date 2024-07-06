Punjab govt decides to fix flour prices across the province

The Punjab government has decided to fix flour prices throughout the province under a new act. According to the Punjab Food Department, a notification with the new prices has been prepared. The sources indicate that the price for a 10 kg bag of flour in Lahore will be set between Rs900 to Rs920. Additionally, a 20 kg bag of flour will be priced at Rs1840 in Lahore. The fixed prices will be implemented after approval from the Chief Minister of Punjab. These prices will be enforced under the Food Items Act 2024 and the shopkeepers who do not comply with these prices will face legal action.