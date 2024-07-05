Travis Kelce reveals how he ended up joining Taylor Swift on the Eras Tour stage

Travis Kelce saw a blank space in Eras Tour choreography and he wanted to write his name. Indeed, the Kansas City Chiefs football player shared that it was him who suggested he join Taylor Swift on stage during her show. But his original vision was slightly different than what he ended up doing during her June 23 concert in London. “I initially mentioned it to Tay,” he revealed to brother Jason Kelce during the July 3 episode of New Heights, “I was like, ‘How funny would it be if I just rolled out on one of the bikes during the 1989album. That era.'” An avowed 1989 fan, it’s not surprising Travis would suggest joining his girlfriend for that section of the show, but Taylor acquiesced with a different idea. “She started laughing,” Travis continued. “She was like, ‘Would you seriously be up for doing something like that?’ And I was like, ‘What? I would love to do that. Are you kidding me?’ I’ve seen the show enough, might as well put me to work here.”