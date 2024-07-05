Kacha dacoits release kidnapped TikToker brothers after getting Ransom

Three people including two TikToker brothers have returned home after paying ransom in Khanpur Mahar on Friday.

A month ago, the two brothers and their cousin were kidnapped by bandits who lured them with promises of increasing their TikTok followers and took them to the Shikarpur forests. Yesterday, the bandits released a video of the victims being tortured and demanding ransom for their release. Sources indicated that the release of Javed, Khalid, and Farman Gabol, residents of Khanpur Mahar, was secured after a ransom was paid.