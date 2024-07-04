APC to be summoned for consensus on Azm-e-Istehkam

The government has decided to convene an All Parties Conference (APC) to address the concerns of political parties regarding Operation Azm-e-Istehkam, sources said on Thursday.

According to sources privy to the development, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is considering calling the APC upon his return from Kazakhstan, where he travelled to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. PM Shehbaz will seek to gain the confidence of all parties during this conference.

The date and time of the APC will be determined after the prime minister’s return, with indications suggesting it could take place by next week.

The opposition parties, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), have expressed strong reservations about Operation Azm-e-Istehkam, demanding clarity on its framework and seeking assurance that all parties will be taken

into confidence.

Additionally, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) has also opposed the operation.

While the government’s coalition partners agree that Operation Azm-e-Istehkam is necessary and should commence immediately, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari recently stated that the federal government should still bring all parties to the table to devise a cohesive strategy for the country’s progress.