LHC orders police to recover Dr Shahbaz Gill’s missing brother

The Lahore High Court has directed the police to expedite efforts to locate and recover the missing brother of PTI leader Dr. Shahbaz Gill.

Justice Amjad Rafique presided over the hearing of the petition filed for the recovery of Ghulam Shabbir, Dr. Gill’s brother. Punjab Home Secretary Nurul Amin Mengal, DIG Operations Faisal Kamran, and other officials appeared before the court.

The public prosecutor informed the court that geo-fencing data, as per the court’s order, was obtained on Monday and is currently under analysis. Justice Rafique questioned the effectiveness of agency numbers, to which the Punjab Home Secretary explained the limitations based on the type of call—whether via WhatsApp or regular network. DIG Operations admitted the inability to locate Shabbir, prompting Justice Rafique to express concern over their apparent helplessness. He offered prayers for Shabbir’s safe return. The petitioner’s lawyer highlighted the danger to Shabbir’s life, stating he was detained en route to Islamabad. The court ordered his immediate recovery and adjourned the hearing until July 18.