Saudi Arabia relaxes visa requirements for Pakistani travellers

**Saudi Arabia Eases Tourist Visa Requirements for Pakistani Travellers**

In a significant move to boost tourism, Saudi Arabia has relaxed its tourist visa requirements for Pakistani travelers, effective immediately. According to the Saudi Tourism Authority, applicants can now submit a bank statement showing a minimum monthly credit amount of $750 or its equivalent.

Pakistani tourist arrivals to Saudi Arabia increased by 43% in 2023 compared to the previous year. The kingdom aims to welcome 2.7 million Pakistani visitors in 2024. To support this growing demand, Saudi Arabia has simplified the visa application process through six Tasheer offices located in Peshawar, Quetta, Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, and Multan.

The Tasheer offices offer a convenient and user-friendly experience, providing services such as visa application guidance, biometric enrollment, status tracking, and passport delivery. Travelers can schedule an appointment on the Tasheer website before their visit.

Additionally, Saudi Arabia has introduced a transit visa available for travelers flying with Saudia and Flynas, allowing them to transit and explore the country for up to 96 hours. Moreover, visa on arrival is available for travelers holding a valid and used UK, US, or Schengen visa.

Last year, Saudi Arabia launched a one-year multiple entry visa for Pakistani travelers, intended for personal visits such as weddings, functions, or visiting friends and family. This visa allows holders to make multiple visits to Saudi Arabia within a 12-month period, enabling them to experience the country’s vibrant cities, cultural richness, and natural wonders throughout the year.

Pakistani travelers with the one-year multiple entry visa can also perform Umrah, highlighting Saudi Arabia’s dedication to fostering spiritual journeys and cultural exchanges.

The eased visa requirements are expected to encourage more Pakistani travelers to visit friends and family, perform Umrah, and explore Saudi Arabia. From Riyadh’s dynamic cityscape and Jeddah’s cultural heritage to the Red Sea’s hidden treasures and AlUla’s ancient marvels, Saudi Arabia offers a diverse range of attractions.

Saudi Arabia is a year-round destination with regions offering a cooler escape in the summer and a busy calendar of events in the winter, attracting an increasing number of tourists each year, according to the kingdom’s tourism authority.