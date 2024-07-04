Sindh Prosecution Roadmap 2025-20230: Sindh Assembly enacted laws against gender-based violence, anti-rape, forced conversion: Murad Shah

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday highlighted the efforts of the Sindh Assembly in introducing laws aimed at implementing various innovative and citizen-centric initiatives, including capacity building of prosecutors and judiciary on laws related to gender-based violence, anti-rape measures, protection of minority rights, legislation on forced conversion and training of Sindh police in handling cases involving transgender individuals.

He made these remarks during the launch of the Sindh Prosecution Roadmap 2025-20230 at a local hotel. The program, organized by the Sindh Criminal Prosecution Services Department in collaboration with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), was attended by lawyers, civil society members, provincial secretaries, and diplomats.

Murad Shah said that the PPP believed in upholding the rule of law at the national level and has provided the constitutional framework for the country. He added that the Sindh Assembly has played a crucial role in enacting a variety of innovative and citizen-centric initiatives aimed at promoting justice and equality.

The CM said that one notable achievement was the enactment of Sindh Correction Services, making the Sindh Assembly the first legislative assembly to adopt significant jail reforms in Asia. Additionally, the Sindh Criminal Prosecution Service Department has been actively participating in national causes, with the PG Sindh serving as a national legal expert on FATF.

Shah said that his government has also organized meetings of the Pakistan Prosecution Forum (PPF) in collaboration with provincial chapters, with the recent 19th meeting hosted by the Federal PG in Karachi. He disclosed that the Sindh Road Map 2025-2030, developed with the support of UNODC, was a pioneering study that identified gaps and challenges in the Criminal Justice System regarding the rights of transgender persons, trafficking in persons, and the rights of minorities.

The launch of the Sindh Roadmap 2025-2030 marks a significant step forward in advancing ongoing rule of law reforms to the next level. “Let us continue to work together and leverage our collective expertise to implement the Sindh Prosecution Roadmap and deliver a fair and equitable justice system to serve the people of Sindh and Pakistan,” he said.

The CM commended the dedication and commitment of the Sindh Criminal Prosecution Service Department to empowering the prosecution system to deliver fair and just outcomes. He expressed the government’s commitment to a transparent and equitable justice system in Sindh through the Prosecution Roadmap.

The CM thanked the UNODC for their relentless support and technical guidance in shaping a citizen-centric and inclusive roadmap aimed at enhancing the performance of the prosecutorial system in Sindh over the next five years. He emphasized the need to remain focused on translating the vision into a strong prosecution service in Sindh through measurable, objective, and actionable steps.

Shah stressed the importance of executing relevant policy and governance reforms to achieve evidence-based decision-making.

Furthermore, he expressed confidence in the institutions and the technical support provided by UNODC, citing their global practice and experiential knowledge in executing similar roadmap projects.

Those who spoke on the occasion include Minister for Agriculture & Anti-Corruption Establishment Sardar Mohammad Bux Mahar, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Dr Jeremy Mislon and Mr Zia Hashmi of UNODC, PG Dr Fiaz Shah, and others.