Security forces kill three militants in Lakki Marwat operation

In a joint operation, police and security forces killed three militants in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Lakki Marwat district. The operation took place in the Tajori area after intelligence reports indicated militant presence.

The forces, including local police, CTD, and QRF, clashed with 20 to 25 militants near Khan Khel Mandzai. A heavy exchange of fire lasted for two hours. During the battle, three militants were killed, while no security personnel were harmed.

Moreover, several militants were injured but managed to escape. Search operations are still ongoing to find them. Authorities are using all resources to track the fugitives in nearby forested areas.

Meanwhile, IG KP Police Zulfiqar Hameed praised the forces and local community for their support. He also announced cash rewards and certificates for those who took part in the successful operation.