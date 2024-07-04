ATC summons PTI founder, others in Kahna police station cases

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday summoned PTI founder Imran Khan and other accused on July 31, in two cases registered against them at Kahna police station. The hearing of two cases registered against the PTI founder and other accused was held at the ATC, in which Mirza Asim and Talat Rizwan appeared on behalf of the former prime minister.

While summoning the report from the Adiala Jail superintendent, the court ordered to ensure the suspects’ appearance in the cases.

The judge remarked that the suspects will be declared offenders if they fail to appear before the court on July 31.

The former prime minister is currently incarcerated in Adiala Jail.