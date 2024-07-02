Nawazuddin Siddiqui calls himself ‘ugliest actor’ of Bollywood

One of the most versatile actors in the Indian film industry, Nawazuddin Siddiqui admits that he has started to believe people’s opinions about his looks and feels he is the ugliest actor in Bollywood.

In a new interview with an Indian media outlet, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui opened up on facing colourism, not only in the industry but also from the audience as well, that now he has started to find himself unattractive too.

“Pata nahi shakalo se humari nafrat kyun hai kuch logon ko. Kyunki shakal hi aisi hai – itne badsurat hai humlog (I don’t know why some people hate the way I look. Maybe it’s because I’m just that ugly),” he said.

The ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ star continued, “Humein bhi lagta hai jab apne aap ko aaine mein dekhte hai. Hum bhi bolte hai apne aap ko ‘kyun aa gaye film industry mein itne gande shakal leke?’ (Even I feel it when I look at myself in the mirror. I question why I came into the film industry with such bad looks).”

“I am the ugliest actor – physically – in the film industry,” Siddiqui candidly admitted. “Main toh yeh maanta hoon. Kyun ki main shuru se yeh sab sunte aa raha hoon aur abhi maanne bhi laga hoon (I have been hearing it for so long that I’ve started to believe it). I have no complaints about the film industry. There’s discrimination in society, but not in the industry.”

On the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s latest film’Rautu Ka Raaz’, of filmmaker Anand Surapur, is now streaming on OTT platform Zee5.