Pakistan Army inaugurates one unit primary school in Gwadar

The Pakistan Army has inaugurated the One Unit Primary School in the Miran Bazar area of Gwadar. This initiative aims to provide educational opportunities to children in Miran Bazar. The Pakistan Army has equipped the school with essential furniture and a solar power system to ensure a conducive learning environment. Additionally, army personnel will also serve as teachers, contributing directly to the educational development of the region. The school, which offers various facilities to create a peaceful study environment, underscores the Pakistan Army’s commitment to promoting education in underserved areas. The Army has also expressed a commitment to establishing more such schools in the future, catering to the educational needs of poor children and helping them secure a brighter future. The local community has welcomed this initiative, expressing a desire for the organization of more such educational institutions to support the region’s development.