Nimra Khan celebrates 33rd birthday with friends

Actor Nimra Khan celebrated her 33rd birthday on Thursday with her close friends, who could be seen in a clip the actor shared on her Instagram account.

Unlike many actresses, she proudly revealed her age in multiple Instagram reels, captioning her photos, “Level 33 unlocked.”

Her friend Saniya Shamshad also joined in the celebration. Nimra marked her special day with her closest friends, sharing joyous moments and charming photos with her fans.

Nimra Khan, a talented and stunning Pakistani actor known for her compelling roles, has been a staple in the media industry for many years.

She has captivated audiences with her performances in popular dramas like Aye Musht E Khaak, Ehraam E Junoon, Uraan, Khoob Seerat, and Baaghi. Her recent Ramadan drama Umm e Ayesha was well-received, gaining impressive TRPs.

Ehraam E Junoon is another highlight of her career. Fans adore her for her innocent face and charming smile and she boasts a massive following on Instagram.