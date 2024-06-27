US urges Pakistan to fulfill constitutional, int’l obligations

The United States has once again stressed Pakistan to fulfill its “constitutional and International responsibilities and respect human rights and fundamental freedoms.” These remarks were made by State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller in his weekly press briefing here on Wednesday. During his media talk, he urged Pakistan to respect freedom of expression and right to hold peaceful public gathering.

However, Miller restrained from commenting on recently passed resolution by the US House of Representatives on Pakistan’s elections and said: “But speaking generally, our most senior officials – including Secretary Blinken and Ambassador Blome – have consistently both privately and publicly urged Pakistan to respect the rights of its people and live with its constitutional and international obligations. We continuously urge the Government of Pakistan to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms, including the freedoms of expression, association, peaceful assembly, and religion, as well as the rights of marginalized populations such as women and religious minorities.” It must be noted that the US had passed a resolution on June 26 calling Pakistan to probe Feb 8 election’s alleged irregularities. US lawmakers voted 368-7 over the proposed resolution condemning attempts to stifle people’s dissent in Pakistan.