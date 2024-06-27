Another case of Congo virus confirmed at Quetta’s hospital

Another Congo virus case is confirmed at Fatima Jinnah General and Chest Hospital in Quetta on Thursday. The patient is a 23-year-old man who belongs to the Barshore area of Pishin in Balochistan. This new case adds to the growing number of Congo virus infections reported this year, bringing the total to approximately 17. The continued emergence of new cases highlights the ongoing public health challenge posed by the virus in the region. On June 12, a Congo virus patient belonging to Qila Saifullah died in Quetta’s hospital. According to hospital administration, a total of three people have died due to the Congo virus this year. The Congo virus is a highly contagious disease transmitted by ticks and contact with infected animals. Outbreaks require swift action to prevent further spread. It leads to severe symptoms and can be fatal if not treated promptly, particularly in endemic regions such as parts of Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.