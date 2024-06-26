Pakistan returns drowned Afghan’s body in humanitarian gesture

Pakistan has taken a significant humanitarian step by returning the body of a member of the Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan on Wednesday. According to the report, the deceased had recently drowned in a river in the Lalpura area of Afghanistan, and the body was carried by the Kabul River into Pakistan. Soldiers from the Frontier Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa North recovered the body from the river. Pakistan promptly informed Afghan authorities and facilitated the return of the body via the Torkham border. The Islamic Emirates and Afghan officials expressed their gratitude to the Pakistani army for their swift and compassionate assistance.