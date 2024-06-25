University of Central Punjab Hosts Grand Annual Media Fest

The University of Central Punjab (UCP) recently organized its highly anticipated Annual Grand Media Fest, a vibrant celebration of creativity, innovation, and media excellence. The event, held at the UCP campus, drew participants from across Pakistan, showcasing the nation’s emerging talent in various media disciplines. This year’s fest, themed “Empowering Voices, Crafting Stories,” underscored the university’s commitment to fostering the next generation of media professionals.

Event Highlights and Competitions

This year’s Media Fest featured a diverse array of competitions designed to highlight the multifaceted nature of modern media. Participants vied for top honors in the following categories:

• Vlogging: Contestants demonstrated their skills in creating engaging and informative video blogs, capturing a wide range of topics from travel and lifestyle to social issues.

• Reels: Participants showcased their creativity in short-form video content, reflecting the growing popularity of platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

• Television Commercials (TVCs): This category allowed budding advertisers to present their most compelling and persuasive commercial campaigns.

• Journalistic Writing: Aspiring journalists submitted pieces role of international media in ongoing Palestine-Israel Conflict, demonstrating the power of the written word.

• Short Film: Filmmakers showcased their narrative talents through short films, exploring diverse themes and storytelling techniques.

• Logo Designing: Graphic designers were tasked with creating memorable and impactful logos, reflecting their branding acumen.

• TV Anchoring: This competition tested participants’ on-camera presence and news delivery skills, simulating a professional broadcast environment.

Esteemed Panel of Judges

An illustrious panel of judges, comprising industry veterans and media experts, lent their expertise to evaluate the entries. The judges included:

• Muzammil Chaudhry

• Abdullah Mughal

• Bazil Kazmi

• Hibah Dar

• Kamran Arshad

• Imran Sanaullah

• Ahsan Nawaz

• Ali Aabid

• Nadeem Zaeem

• Ali Ijaz

• Noor ul Ain Ali

• Farukh Javed

• Abdullah Nasir

• Ammar Shahid

• Zohaib Chaudhry

These judges provided valuable insights and constructive feedback, helping participants refine their skills and encouraging the pursuit of media excellence. Their involvement added significant prestige to the event, inspiring participants to strive for excellence.

Organizing Team

The success of the Media Fest was ensured by a dedicated organizing team led by Muhammad Shahid and Dr. Atif Ashraf, who served as patrons. Syed Abrar ul Hassan, as the Head of the Media Fest, played a pivotal role in orchestrating the event. He was ably supported by co-heads Malaika and Salal, along with Laiba Naveed, the Director of Creative, and Ahmad Kamal, the Director of Publications. Their collective efforts resulted in a well-organized and impactful event.

The Media Fest saw enthusiastic participation from students and aspiring media professionals nationwide. Entries poured in from various cities, reflecting a rich tapestry of perspectives and creative expressions. The event provided a dynamic platform for participants to showcase their talent, network with industry leaders, and gain invaluable exposure.

Keynote speeches and workshops conducted by prominent media figures provided additional learning opportunities for attendees. Topics covered included the evolving landscape of digital media, ethical journalism, and the future of content creation. These sessions were well-received, adding significant value to the overall experience of the participants.

Winners in each category were honored with awards and certificates, recognizing their outstanding contributions and exceptional talent. The awards ceremony was a highlight of the fest, featuring inspiring speeches from the judges and organizing team. The top entries will be showcased on UCP’s official media channels, further amplifying the reach and impact of the participants’ work.

The UCP Annual Grand Media Fest continues to be a beacon of creativity and innovation, fostering the next generation of media professionals. The university remains committed to supporting and nurturing young talent, providing them with the opportunities and resources needed to excel in the competitive world of media.