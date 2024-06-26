Heatwave Casualties

For all those wondering how a good old mercurial surge could claim hundreds of lives during the recently concluded Hajj, a cursory glance at hospitals around Karachi might help. If preliminary investigations are to be believed, the scorching heatwave in Karachi has resulted in at least 20 casualties, as the latest evidence of the devastating impacts of climate change. Since the heat wave is far from over, these numbers are expected to rise even further but we appear happy in our delusion; dismissing the heating up of the earth as a distant threat, not a harsh reality that is claiming lives right here, right now.

The signs of climate change have been glaringly obvious for years, yet our leaders have chosen to turn a blind eye to the impending crisis. The increasing frequency and intensity of heatwaves, floods, and other extreme weather events are all clear indicators of the changing climate patterns. Does Pakistan really need any more evidence after its nightmarish experiences with sweltering temperatures? Back in 2018, a heatwave had killed 65 people in just three days in Karachi.

Year after year, the provincial government issues a string of advisories, cautioning people to stay hydrated and remain indoors while doing nothing whatsoever to address the underlying causes that turn a thriving city into a radioactive volcano. Karachi has yet to experience a revolutionising urban development plan that rebuilds its inadequate infrastructure to deal with extreme weather conditions. In addition, the lack of proper cooling centres, access to clean drinking water, and healthcare facilities exacerbate the impact of the heat wave on the most vulnerable members of society. Most of the casualties reported are said to be chronic drug addicts, dying of exposure to excessive heat. Isn’t it crucial for the nation’s largest city, an industrial and financial powerhouse, to demonstrate the ability to support and protect its citizens during times of crisis?

These editorial pages have repeatedly called on the government to take concrete actions to address the climate crisis. Merely issuing statements and promises is not enough; we need immediate and effective measures to mitigate the impact of climate change on our cities and communities. Investment in climate-resilient infrastructure, public awareness campaigns, and sustainable development practices are just some of the steps that need to be taken to protect our citizens from the ravages of climate change. If today, it is Karachiites’ turn to suffer from the consequences of urban sprawl, the fast-spreading concrete jungle could pick anyone in Lahore tomorrow and Peshawar, the day after. *