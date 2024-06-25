Another polio case reported from Qila Abdullah in Balochistan

The sixth polio case of the year was reported from Qila Abdullah district of Balochistan. According to the National Institute of Health, poliovirus in the samples of one-and-a-half-year-old child resident of Union Council Gulistan 2 was confirmed. The affected child showed signs of disability on June 3. Samples taken from an infected child are genetically from the YB3A poliovirus cluster. The infected child’s virus has been found in all positive cases and environmental samples of this year. After the new case was reported, the number of polio cases in Balochistan increased to five this year.