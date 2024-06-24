Lala Rukh: In the Round is the artist’s largest survey to date

Lala Rukh’s profound and lasting legacy continues to enrich the lives of many in Pakistan and beyond. She spent a major part of her life in Lahore, where she was born, and her unique minimalist works embody the city’s rich cultural, musical and linguistic heritage.

A tireless activist and organiser, she co-founded Women’s Action Forum, Simorgh and Vasl Artists Trust, besides devoting more than 30 years to teaching art. Even after her untimely passing in 2017, the artist and pedagogue’s multifaceted practice continues to influence generations of young artists and practitioners.

The exhibition encompasses a wide spectrum of Lala Rukh’s practice, from her signature drawings and prints to her lesser known early works, video art and photography.

The archival section of this exhibition pays homage to her feminism, pedagogy and musical affiliations, offering glimpses into her life beyond the realm of art.

Sharjah Art Foundation is currently working on the first comprehensive monograph on the artist which will include in-depth insights and perspectives from multiple voices. I would like to express my deep appreciation to Mariah Lookman for her dedicated work as editor of the monograph; a project which will certainly prove instrumental in keeping Lala Rukh’s legacy alive for generations to come.

This exhibition would not have been possible without Umer Butt of Grey Noise gallery, who shared with us his invaluable insights and knowledge accumulated through years of companionship with the artist. It was a great pleasure to work again with co-curator Natasha Ginwala and to have her thoughtful inputs in shaping this momentous exhibition.

Lastly, I would like to thank Maryam Rahman and The Estate of Lala Rukh for offering their full support, sharing the artist’s extensive archives and offering their intimate understanding of her life and practice.