India beats Australia

Rohit Sharma led from the front with a blistering 92 as India beat Australia by 24 runs in St. Lucia on Monday to seal their place in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup.

The India captain’s dashing innings — he faced just 41 balls, including seven fours and eight sixes — was the cornerstone of a total of 205-5 made after he lost the toss.

Australia eventually finished their reply on 181-7, with left-arm quick Arshdeep Singh taking 3-37.

India will now face defending champions England in Thursday’s semi-final in Guyana.

Defeat meant Australia’s fate was no longer in their own hands.